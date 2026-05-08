Billie Eilish concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour delayed in India due to CBFC changes

Popular singer Billie Eilish’s upcoming concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which was originally scheduled to release in India on May 8, has reportedly been postponed due to issues related to certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The concert movie is particularly notable as it marks Billie Eilish’s third concert film and her first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron, who co-directs the project alongside the singer.

The release of Billie Eilish’s concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in India has been delayed due to certification.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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Why was the film postponed in India?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the delay stems from cuts suggested by the CBFC during the certification process. The publication reported that the Indian team of Paramount Pictures had to consult the studio’s US headquarters regarding the proposed edits before moving ahead. As per the report, the suggested changes were eventually approved by the studio’s global team, but the back-and-forth process led to delays in the censor clearance timeline. As a result, the makers reportedly decided to postpone the India release. The film is now expected to arrive in theatres around May 15, though an official confirmation is awaited.

Certification and ratings in other countries

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{{^usCountry}} Several major territories, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have already issued official classifications. The film has primarily landed in the "teen-friendly" category, securing a 12A rating in the UK and a PG-13 rating in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several major territories, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have already issued official classifications. The film has primarily landed in the "teen-friendly" category, securing a 12A rating in the UK and a PG-13 rating in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Insights from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) provide a clearer picture of why these ratings were assigned. According to their assessment, the footage includes frequent strong language and several instances of suggestive gestures or sexual references. Additionally, the documentary doesn't shy away from heavier subject matter, featuring candid discussions and thematic elements centered on mental health struggles and experiences with bullying. Billie Eilish attends the LA premiere with boyfriend Nat Wolff {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Insights from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) provide a clearer picture of why these ratings were assigned. According to their assessment, the footage includes frequent strong language and several instances of suggestive gestures or sexual references. Additionally, the documentary doesn't shy away from heavier subject matter, featuring candid discussions and thematic elements centered on mental health struggles and experiences with bullying. Billie Eilish attends the LA premiere with boyfriend Nat Wolff {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film, Billie Eilish was accompanied by her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas, along with her parents and actor Nat Wolff. The event also marked Billie and Nat’s first public red carpet appearance as a couple. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Los Angeles premiere of the concert film, Billie Eilish was accompanied by her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas, along with her parents and actor Nat Wolff. The event also marked Billie and Nat’s first public red carpet appearance as a couple. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans at the premiere were seen singing and dancing along to some of the singer’s biggest tracks, including Bad Guy and Birds of a Feather, turning the screening into a concert-like celebration.

What is Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) about?

Backed by Paramount Pictures, Lightstorm Earth, Darkroom Records, and Interscope Films, the concert movie captures Billie Eilish during her sold-out world tour and transforms the experience into an immersive 3D cinematic event. Directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish, the film aims to give audiences a closer look at the tour's live energy, visuals, and emotional atmosphere while bringing one of the world’s biggest music acts to the big-screen experience in a new format. This collaboration utilises cutting-edge immersive technology to capture the raw energy of her four-night residency in Manchester.

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