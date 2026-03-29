Who was Prenell Rousseau? Billie Eilish's alleged stalker, 30, struck and killed by LIRR train

A man who was once arrested for stalking singer Billie Eilish was struck and killed by a train in Long Island, the New York Post cited officials and sources as saying. Prenell Rousseau died after being hit by an LIRR train Wednesday in Westbury around 5:38 am, according to officials. Billie Eilish's alleged stalker, 30, struck and killed by LIRR train (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) (REUTERS)

Rousseau was jogging “on or near” the tracks, a law enforcement source said, per the outlet. The death appeared to be accidental.

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About a hundred passengers on board the train had to take another LIRR train to complete their journey.

Who was Prenell Rousseau? Rousseau, 30, of Farmingdale, was accused of repeatedly appearing at Eilish’s Los Angeles home in 2020. The ‘Bad Guy’ singer and her family eventually got an order of protection against him.

In court documents, Eilish said that Rousseau showed “erratic behavior” as he appeared at the home she shares with her parents seven times on May 4 and 5. He was later arrested for trespassing.

Rousseau reportedly rang the doorbell the first time he appeared through the surveillance camera, and asked the singer’s father if she lived there. Eilish’s father told him he had the wrong home, but he persisted.

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When Rousseau returned later that evening, the family summoned private security.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said in court documents. “My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused.”

The singer and her family were also concerned because Rousseau was not wearing a face mask in five of his appearances at the home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He even touched the doorknob and doorbell without wearing gloves.

According to court records, Eilish was granted a three-year restraining order against Rousseau.

Rousseau’s Instagram account contained strange posts, including what appeared to be an illustrated version of Eilish and a message that said, “Anyway — I love u b … that is all.”