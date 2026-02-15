Drew Pavlou deported from US? Influencer says Billie Eilish ‘contacted DHS’ about his campaign to move into her LA home

“Honestly most of the agents were nice and laughed at the idea but there was nothing I could do, maybe evil leftists are still in charge of sections of the bureaucracy,” he continued. “I guess some people are in fact actually illegal on stolen land”.

“Billie Eilish got me deported from the US - I think her legal team contacted DHS,” Pavlou wrote on X, sharing a selfie that also features a policeman in the background. “I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my shit posts were just a joke and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion”.

The Australian man, who launched the campaign while calling out Eilish’s anti-ICE remarks at the Grammy Awards, said in an X post that authorities refused to listen that his posts were a “joke.”

Drew Pavlou , a 24-year-old political activist and influencer who had launched a crowdfunding campaign to fly to the US and move into Billie Eilish’s Los Angeles mansion, has now said that the singer contacted the Department of Homeland Security and got him deported.

Pavlou added, “And I guess I am just a BAD GUY….Honestly I am legitimately one of the most misunderstood theorists/artists of the 21st century”.

What did Drew Pavlou previously say? In a previous X post, Pavlou shared a link to a now-defunct GoFundMe and wrote, “I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here”.

The campaign was later deleted because the company could not “verify your connection and plan to transfer the donations to the person you’re raising money for,” an email shared by Pavlou stated, according to the New York Post.

Read More | Billie Eilish slams Elon Musk, calls him ‘pathetic’ in furious post as Tesla boss moves closer to trillionaire status

Pavlou later started a new fundraiser on the GiveSendGo website, asking for roughly $2,840 to fly to California and buy the singer’s Malibu home.

The property Pavlou was referring to was owned by Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell. However, it was sold for $5.6 million in 2022, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The mansion was later destroyed during the deadly Palisades Fire. This was a development Pavlou was not aware of when he created the fundraiser.

Pavlou created the fundraiser following Eilish’s Grammy acceptance speech after she won Song of the Year at the 68th annual awards show. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said.

“’F–k ICE’ is what I wanna say,” she added.