Bella Hadid shares pic of her childhood Malibu home destroyed by Los Angeles wildfires: ‘This feeling is devastating’

Supermodel Bella Hadid mourned the loss of her childhood home in Malibu after it was destroyed by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. The wildfires, which have already claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, left many residents scrambling for safety. (Also Read | ‘Devastating and scary’: Dua Lipa shares emotional note as she flees LA amid ravaging wildfires) Bella Hadid shared a picture of the destroyed Malibu home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, the model shared a picture showing her former home, which once belonged to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, consumed by flames and smoke. She captioned one photo, "Childhood bedroom."

Later, she also shared a picture of the destroyed Malibu home. Sharing another picture of her home burning, she wrote, “Thanks to everyone reaching out. The memories we made in this house, the love my mama put in to building it, the family times, the stories, the friends, the love, I will miss you 3903 carbon canyon rd. This feeling is devastating but all I can think about are my friends that have lost their personal homes, with all of their keepsakes, memories, clothing, entire lives.”

She also added, "So, along with continuing to post for all communities effected, I am going to start posting some go fund me's for friends that have lost their homes of 10-20-30-40+ years in hopes we can give them hope and help rebuild. Sending love to everyone. I don't have more words. Love you guys."

British singer Dua Lipa is also among those affected by the disaster. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Levitating singer shared a video along with a note describing the difficult situation as "absolutely devastating" and "scary".

In her Instagram post, the singer wrote, "Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people. I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other."

Following the devastating wildfires in California, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.

He also spoke about the deployment of extensive federal resources, including firefighters, aircraft, and military personnel, to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I've told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families."

Notably, wildfires burning out of control in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least six people and forced nearly 1,80,000 more from their homes. The authorities further said the total number of deaths is unknown, according to a report by NBC News.

The Palisades Fire has burned over 17,234 acres. It has caused the destruction of 1,000 buildings and remains completely uncontained, marking it as the most devastating fire in Los Angeles history.