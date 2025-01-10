‘Devastating and scary’: Dua Lipa shares emotional note as she flees LA amid ravaging wildfires

Dua Lipa is leaving Los Angeles after a "scary couple of days" amidst the ongoing wildfires that have been wreaking havoc in the area. The British-Albanian singer is joining fellow Brits James Bourne, Mark Owen, and TOWIE star ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell in fleeing the city as the Hollywood Hills fires escalate. With the blaze threatening much of the region, Lipa and other celebrities have been forced to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety. Dua Lipa has left Los Angeles due to escalating wildfires threatening the area.(@DUALIPA/X)

Also Read: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez never stoop to ‘nasty picking’ during divorce settlement: Here's why

Dua Lipa opens up about the ‘devastating’ situation

The Levitating singer shared an emotional note on Instagram with her followers. Along with a sight of the burning LA, she wrote, “Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people.”

She assured her fans, “I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other.”

Also Read: Tom Hanks' Pacific Palisades home nearly escapes devastating LA wildfires, his son says, ‘Pray for the…’

Dua Lipa leaves home behind amid LA fires

Lipa, who purchased a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills back in 2020, had initially moved closer to her former boyfriend Anwar Hadid. However, as the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles continued to spread, Lipa, like many other celebrities, was forced to evacuate. With the death toll rising to 10 and over 1,200 acres affected by the fire, several A-listers, including Paris Hilton, Denise Crosby, and Milo Ventimiglia, have seen their homes reduced to ashes, as reported by Daily Mail.

The situation in LA remains dire as the blaze moves closer to more neighbourhoods. James Bourne also made the decision to flee his lavish LA home after flames began to engulf the surrounding areas, joining a growing list of celebrities evacuating the city.