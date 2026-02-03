Billie Eilish GiveSendGo: Who is Drew Pavlou? Fundraiser started to move into singer's home for ‘stolen land’ remark

“Billie Eilish announced at the Grammys that no human being is illegal on Stolen Land. I am therefore raising funds to fly to America and move into her $6 million Malibu mansion. Everything here is completely and totally legal, I am just going to set up a tent on her driveway and I will leave when they formally ask me to leave. Please donate to help with travel and filming costs,” the GiveSendGo page reads. Pavlou aims to raise $4000 (AUD) or around $2,783.

Pavlou then came up with a GiveSendGo link. “I had to move the fundraiser to GiveSendGo because GoFundMe cancelled it,” he noted.

However, GoFundMe seems to have taken down his fundraiser, which he updated in the comments. “GOFUNDME DELETED MY BILLIE EILISH FUNDRAISER. THIS IS DISGUSTING AND UNFAIR. I will look at alternative fundraising platforms.”

Drew Pavlou, an Australian political activist, initially started a GoFundMe. He posted about it on X. “I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish ’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here,” he wrote, attaching a link below.

Billie Eilish's remarks at the Grammys 2026 have sparked a reaction, with one influencer starting a GiveSendGo campaign to try and move into her Malibu mansion.

Eilish, after winning song of the year at the Grammys for Wildflower from her Hit Me Hard and Soft album, delivered an impassioned speech. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that … no one is illegal on stolen land. And, yeah it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter and the people matter,” Eilish said during her speech. “And f–k ICE is all I wanna say, sorry,” she concluded.

Eilish's reference to 'stolen land' comes from the past where native Indians' lands were stolen by European settlers in the early days of the country.

Who is Drew Pavlou? Pavlou is a Brisbane-based activist and would be around 27 now. He was a student of Greek heritage and is known for criticizing the Chinese government and its human rights abuses.

Over 18 months in 2023, Pavlou was arrested on suspicion of threatening to blow up the Chinese ­embassy in London, and charged with offensive behaviour by NSW Police for holding up a sign saying “Xi Jinping, f--- your mother”. He was also unceremoniously put out of a Parliament House cafe in Canberra by the Australian Federal Police.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald profile on Pavlou, he describes himself as ‘hyperactive’ and noted that he'd been diagnosed with ADHD. Among other political demonstrations, Pavlou traveled to India to meet with the Dalai Lama, via an invitation organized through a pro-Tibet movement.

Pavlou's mother's name is Vanessa and his parents have been lifelong Liberal Party voters. In 2023, it was reported he had a girlfriend, but her name was not revealed and it remains unknown if they're now together. Pavlou studied philosophy and politics at the University of Queensland. He also jumped between the Labor, the Greens and the Bob Katter Parties. He's fond of Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Pavlou was also ejected from the 2022 Wimbledon tennis final of Nick Kyrgios versus Novak Djokovic, when he enquired where Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was, at the time of her unexplained disappearance.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Pavlou had said, “People get the wrong idea about me. They think I’m a racist who likes to stir people up. I cop so much bullsh*t, unfortunately.”