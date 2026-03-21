Kaouther Ben Hania reacts on CBFC blocking The Voice of Hind Rajab's release: ‘Is India–Israel honeymoon so fragile?’

In a post shared on Instagram, Kaouther Ben Hania wrote: “I grew up loving India. Bollywood was part of my childhood. At some point, I even imagined I had Indian roots just to feel special. Is the honeymoon between the ‘world’s largest democracy’ and the ‘only democracy in the Middle East’ so fragile that a film could break it? Would love to hear your opinions.”

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania has questioned the decision to stall the theatrical release of her Oscar-nominated docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab (2025). According to the film’s distributor, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not cleared the film for release in India, reportedly due to concerns about India–Israel relations. The CBFC has not provided an official statement on the matter.

Social media reacts The post has sparked widespread discussion online. Social media users expressed strong reactions. One social media user wrote, “I've been trying to challenge this blockade in Bangalore, so with a screening, but your distributor is charging an impossible amount."

Another social media user wrote, “Sad to see how we have rejected a people who are closer to us than white settler colonialists.” A third social media user wrote, "I watched the film. This decision is one that abets genocide and as an Indian, I, in no uncertain terms, strongly condemn it. None of us is free until all of us are free, and I will stand with Palestine until I am no longer on this Earth.”

A fourth one wrote, “When was the last time we, Indians, were in the news for the right reasons? Our government does not represent the majority of us anymore.”

About The Voice of Hind Rajab release stalled The Voice of Hind Rajab, which was nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards as the Tunisian entry, is about a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces in 2024 during the Gaza war.

The film was earlier scheduled for release in India on March 6. Its distributor Manoj Nandwana, who runs Mumbai-based company Jai Viratra Entertainment, told Variety the film was denied certification on concerns that it would impact “India’s relationship with Israel”.

According to Manoj, he was told by a CBFC member that “if it gets released, it would break up the India‑Israel relationship.” He added that he had screened the film for certification in February and had hoped for a March theatrical release ahead of the Oscars, but approval was withheld. Manoj also noted that the film, which has already been released in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and France, had been deemed “very sensitive” by the board.