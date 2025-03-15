Billie Eilish gushes over Ariana Grande as they hint at collaboration: 'I love this girl so much'

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have quickly formed a close friendship following their recent public appearance together, with the two stars bonding over everything from their careers to fashion and romance. A source told Life & Style, that the pair’s connection has sparked a new dynamic, as they continue to spend time together and support each other both personally and professionally. Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande's friendship has blossomed after their recent public appearance. They bond over music and values, with plans to collaborate on a song.(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Billie Eilish is ‘Ariana Grande stan’ since she was a kid

The source shared with the media outlet, “This is a childhood dream come true for Billie. She’s been the biggest Ariana Grande stan since she was a kid, so it’s just wild to her that they’re now actual friends. She’s blown away and so giddy.”

Wicked– A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande event at the DGA Theater Complex which was held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Referring to the event, the source added, “When Ariana requested that it be Billie that interviews her for this Q&A for the Academy it was a massive surprise. Billie had no idea that Ariana is a big fan of hers.”

The source also revealed that the Bad Guy singer and Grande have “a lot in common, aside from just the music industry” and are “very aligned in their politics and beliefs.” The insider continued, “They’re even vegan, it’s actually wild how in sync they are. Ariana is a veteran of the business so there’s an older sister vibe with her and Billie. She’s definitely a good person for Billie to have in her corner.”

Eilish and Grande planning to do ‘a song together’

The source told the media outlet that as the bond between the two singers is growing, they are making plans of “doing a song together,” adding, that Eilish is “psyched” about it and “coming up with ideas already.” The Ocean Eyes singer and Grande hinted at a possible collaboration during a February Q&A when the former casually mentioned they might record "a few more songs" together.

She said, “Oh my God, I meant questions. I’m on tour, you guys. I’m used to saying that. Sorry. Whoa, OK, OK, OK, two questions,” after which the crowd went in a frenzy. The Thank You, Next singer teasingly replied, “We do need to do that though,” seemingly hinting at a duet before she made it clear that the two were “resting” their voices for now. The other singer added, “That’s true. I do want to do that though.”

During the Q&A, Grande shared that Eilish had been her “dream person” to interview, though she didn’t think she would agree because she was “too busy” and “too fabulous.” Eilish, in response, admitted she had been a huge fan of Grande for years, highlighting the mutual admiration between the two stars.

She could not contain her excitement during the conversation, saying, “I love this girl so much and I love this movie so much and I love you.” She went on to share a nostalgic moment, revealing that she still uses her childhood YouTube channel, which she once used to watch videos featuring Grande. “I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari,’” Eilish added.

She continued, “There’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much. And I used to call you ‘Ari’ to my brother [Finneas], and he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!’”