Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed' her brain: 'I feel incredibly devastated'

Singer Billie Eilish opened about watching porn from a young age, adding that it really ‘destroyed’ her brain. Calling porn 'a disgrace' in a new interview, Billie also said that she feels 'incredibly devastated' now. Billie revealed that she thought it was how a person learned to have sex.

Billie Eilish made her singing debut with the single Ocean Eyes in 2015. Her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) debuted on the US Billboard 200. It also reached number one in the UK. Billie has received seven Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two each of American Music Awards, and Brit Awards so far.

As reported by The Guardian, Billie said on The Howard Stern Show, "I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn. The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to. It’s really hard to meet people when, you know, people are either terrified of you or think you’re out of their league."

"I didn't understand why that was a bad thing - I thought it was how you learned how to have sex. I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad," BBC quoted her as saying.

As per news agency Reuters, in the song Male Fantasy on her second album, Happier Than Ever Billie, Billie sings about being home alone and distracting herself with porn as she remembers a broken relationship.

Billie has also sung Bad Guy, Everything I Wanted, My Future, Therefore I Am and Your Power. Happier Than Ever (2021) reached number one across 25 countries. She also performed the theme song for James Bond's No Time to Die.

