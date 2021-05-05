IND USA
Billie Eilish on the cover of Happier Than Ever.(AP)
Billie Eilish unveils blonde bombshell look in new magazine photoshoot, says 'men are very weak'. See pics

  • Billie Eilish has undergone a transformation for a new photoshoot, ditching her oversized aesthetic for a bombshell look. See pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 11:04 AM IST

For the longest time, Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish's appearance has been defined by her oversized, figure-concealing outfits. But not anymore. For her new album cycle, Billie has gone full bombshell.

The singer has shared multiple pictures from her photoshoot for British Vogue, in the run-up to her latest album, Happier Than Ever. "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me," she said.

The singer said that she expects fans to be taken aback by her 'mature' new look, especially because of how she's dressed in the past. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want,” she said, adding, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”


She said that 'showing skin' shouldn't define the respect that you deserve. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s**t and you’re a w***e. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are h**s, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you,” she added.

Also read: Billie Eilish The World’s a Little Blurry movie review: Breathtaking Apple documentary is everything you wanted

The 'bottom line', Billie said, is that she feels 'men are very weak'. She said, “I think it’s just so easy for them to lose it. ‘You expect a dude not to grab you if you’re wearing that dress?’ Seriously, you’re that weak? Come on! Go masturbate!”

Billie will be joined by actor Timothée Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka as the celebrity co-chairs of September's Met Gala.

