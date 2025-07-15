BLACKPINK's Jennie twerks, flashes her bikini top at crowd during LA show, fans say: 'No way she is doing this in Korea'

Jennie recently performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of BLACKPINK's Deadline tour. A few videos from her solo performance emerged on social media platforms, garnering both praise and criticism for the singer. BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned fans with her performance.

Jennie twerks, flashes bikini at fans during LA show

In a video, Jennie was seen unzipping her jacket and flashing her bikini top at the audience, who started screaming and cheering for her. She said, "Sofi stadium, come on, it’s gonna be f****** hard." In another clip, Jennie was seen twerking briefly on stage.

In yet another video, Jennie gave a seductive performance. She also caressed the face of the backup dancers briefly. For her performance, Jennie was seen in a red outfit.

Internet reacts to Jennie's performance

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "I was there yesterday and she absolutely ate this concert!!! This is so iconic." "Jennie was showing off her JENNIE bikini top," read a comment. "The night really was full of surprises. Primadonna sure adds some flair," tweeted a fan. A person said, "Hands down one of the hottest Asians in existence."

"They have to have two sets of choreo. One for Asia and one for the US and Europe. No way she is doing this move in Korea. Not that I am complaining. Just noticing," wrote another fan on X. "The proper way to promote your merch," said another person. A comment read, "She’s such an icon and pop star." “I think it’s cute…?” said a fan. “It just looks like she’s showing off some merch lol Jennie’s done way bolder performances than this, so this feels pretty tame… And judging by her expression, it really does seem playful," shared a person.

Jennie is compared to Kwon Eun-bi's performance

A few of them compared her stint to that of singer-actor Kwon Eun-bi's Waterbomb performance. "Neither Waterbomb nor this outfit is that revealing,” said a person. "It’s way more wholesome than what Kwon Eunbi wore, so what’s the issue?” asked a fan. “I don’t get why people are hating on Waterbomb or Jennie. Are we trying to oppress women again?” read a tweet.

A section of the people criticised Jennie for her act. "Since when did showing your underwear become considered ‘cute’?” asked a person. "What was that? Why was that?" commented an X user. "Showing off her merch like this? Innovative or cringe?" read another comment.

About BLACKPINK's upcoming shows

BLACKPINK's Deadline tour will continue in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo, among other cities.