Brawl breaks out at Sahiba singer Aditya Rikhari's concert in Noida, women pull hair, throw punches. Watch video

Singer Aditya Rikhari’s recent concert in Noida took an unexpected and dramatic turn when the musical atmosphere was disrupted by a massive brawl between two girls and a woman right in the middle of the crowd. A video of the same emerged on social media, leaving social media users stunned by the chaos. The reason behind the fight at Aditya Rikhari’s concert is not known yet.

Chaos at Aditya Rikhari’s recent concert

The singer-songwriter performed in Noida on Saturday at the International Trade Expo Centre. However, the performance was abruptly disrupted when chaos erupted mid-show, as two young girls clashed with another woman in a heated physical fight, shocking the audience.

A video has emerged on social media which shows two young girls hitting a woman during the live show. In the clip, two young girls were seen physically assaulting a woman during the performance. One of the girls repeatedly hit the woman, while the other initially tried to intervene before joining in the attack herself. The situation escalated quickly before the crowd stepped in to break up the violent altercation.

The reason behind the fight is not known yet. The incident led to a brief disruption, however Aditya continued the set after the hiccup. Social media users were left stunned, while some made fun of the whole incident.

“I really really really wanna know the reason,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Sahiba got no chill.”

“We were standing there it was also entertainment there,” one comment read.

About Aditya Rikhari

At the moment, Aditya is busy with his tour. The singer is scheduled to perform next on Sunday, September 21, at Dayal Gateway in Lucknow. He will then head to Dehradun on October 4 and Pune on October 11 for more performances.

Aditya gained fame with his soulful track Sahiba. Though the song originally came out in 2023, it has recently got popular on social media.

Born in Mumbai, Aditya is known for traditional Indian sounds with contemporary pop and folk influences. His debut track Tu Kahan was released in 2020. Aditya made his Bollywood debut with Jaana Samjho Na in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which featured starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Most recently, he lent his voice to Sunn Mere Yaar Ve from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Param Sundari.