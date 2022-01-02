Brijesh Shandilya promises more good music in New Year

Singer Brijesh Shandilya is happy with the response his song Kheench Te Nach from the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received.

“Due to pandemic, several of my projects are either on hold or couldn’t get a proper release. Thankfully, CKA could release and also garner praise for its out of the box music. Such amazing response from listeners has infused me with immense enthusiasm to face fresh challenges in New Year,” says the UP lad, who has also rendered songs like Badhaiyan Tenu from Badhaai Ho, Banno from Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and many more.

Shandilya feels that the past two years have been a testing time for the entire industry and shares how many were left helpless and barely making two ends meet. He says, “Itna bura daur tha …Everywhere it was devastation, and no damage control was in sight. A lot was at stake career-wise as a large number of newcomers in the music industry had no place to go. Finances were haywire, but still, jo bann pada, my friends and I provided to whoever we could. A lot of our payments got stuck, but still, I am grateful to God that online shows and home recording option was a saviour for many like me.”

Shandilya did try his hand in OTT music but didn’t enjoy it much. “As a singer, you need to enjoy lending voice to a project, but being a long format and too much content-driven, OTT leaves little scope for music. So, for me, singing for web shows will be an off and on affair, but yes, films, albums toh hoti rahengi.”

The Shor Sharaba singer from the film 14 Phere is currently busy with his singles and album along with film songs. “For me, music is my life, it’s because of it that I am a known face today. Also, I am happiest that finally, I am part of a phase where independent music has unexpectedly become huge. The kind of work that is happening excites me to come up with more solo singles and albums. My two singles, including Toota Dil specially slated for this Republic Day launch, will be followed by another song Bewafa. Listeners will hear more good music coming from me,” he concludes.