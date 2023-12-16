Britney Spears slams Justin Timberlake after Cry Me A River performance, says he'd cry when she beat him at basketball

Britney Spears is not letting the disrespect slide down. The pop singer has now reacted after her ex Justin Timberlake seemed to reference her during his recent performance at the opening of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Britney took to Instagram on Friday to throw an indirect shade at Justin and said, "I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry… no disrespect." (Also read: Justin Timberlake replies to Britney Spears memoir accusations with new ‘Cry Me a River’ rendition)

Justin says ‘no disrespect’

Britney Spears with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake during an NBA match in 2002. Britney has said in her new memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin over two decades ago. (File Photo/ AFP)

It all began with Justin Timberlake, alluding to Britney Spears, as he took the stage to perform at the opening of the new Fontainebleau Hotel in Sin City. Before singing Cry Me a River, he paused to address the audience and said, “no disrespect.” Now, Britney has responded to Justin's remark through her latest Instagram post, where she took a dig at him for crying when she beat him at basketball.

Britney's response

In a lengthy caption, Britney wrote: "Oh Jesus Christ, the stories … I could tell on the set of this one !!! There’s always more to the story and that’s not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat (sweaty face emoticon) … 2 different version videos were shot for this song … most boys say “OH I’M SHOOK” !!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball and he would cry … no disrespect."

Earlier, in her memoir The Woman in Me, Britney had noted how after their separation, Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River made her to look like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.” She further added, “I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version.”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake started dating in late 1998. They made their public debut as a couple at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. They broke up in March 2002.

