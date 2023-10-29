Britney Spears' high school boyfriend slams Justin Timberlake in the wake of abortion news

Britney Spears's ex-boyfriend is taking her side after the singer opened up about her abortion of the child she conceived with Justin Timberlake. In a new interview with The Post, Britney's high school boyfriend Donald “Reg” Jones called out Justin Timberlake for asking her to abort their child in the early 2000s. (Also read: Britney Spears says she had an abortion because ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake 'didn't want to be a father') In her memoir The Woman in Me, Britney Spears opened up about aborting her baby with Justin Timberlake.

Britney's high school boyfriend speaks out

“Any man that is gonna ask a woman to have an abortion? Then he is a piece of s–t in my book," said Donald in the interview. Britney's revelation about her abortion in her memoir The Woman in Me made media headlines.

Britney opened up about her abortion

Britney had shared in the memoir about how she and Justin decided to abort their baby after he was not ready to be a father. Britney had shared that the pregnancy came as a surprise to her and revealed that even though she expected to start a family one day, it was earlier than expected. She wrote, “There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it... Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father. Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, that is what we did," she added.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake started dating in late 1998. They made their public debut as a couple at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. They broke up in March 2002. A source revealed that in the wake of the new reports, Justin is trying to distance himself from her new book.

