BTS announces 'BTS Meal' with McDonald's and John Cena extends his support

BTS recently announced they are partnering with a popular burger chain for a special BTS Meal. Following the announcement, John Cena posted a picture on Instagram to show his support.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
John Cena is a BTS fan.

Grammy-nominated group BTS is partnering with McDonald's for a special 'BTS Meal.' The one-of-its-kind menu 'tour' will take place in numerous countries, including India. Following the news, several BTS fans -- also known as the ARMY -- took to social media to express their excitement. Renowned BTS fan John Cena also expressed his excitement about the rollout.

The wrestler-actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of a French fries arrangement representing the BTS logo. The photo, a silent shoutout to the K-pop group, has drawn the ARMY's attention. Several fans took to the comments section and showed him with love by dropping heart emojis.

The BTS Meal will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coca-Cola, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea. Speaking about the collaboration, BTS' parent company BigHit Music said in a statement, "The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

Recently, John opened up about BTS fans coming to his support at his lowest point in life. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Suicide Squad star recalled that four years ago, he decided to just have 'a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking entries' on Twitter. He said that most of them were about self-love 'because I was going through that down period where I didn't consider myself enough.'

Also read: BTS singers Jin, Jimin host impromptu car karaoke and sing Dynamite, Blue & Grey, Dis-ease; Watch videos

Around the same time, BTS had released their album called Love Yourself. "I was essentially sending a similar message as the band," he said adding that the BTS fans were 'brave enough to support my vulnerable moment.' Cena had extended his support to BTS last year as well after the group contributed $1 million towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Cena stepped forward to contribute to the cause.

