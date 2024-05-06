 BTS ARMY criticises govt's move to investigate HYBE for chart rigging: ‘South Korea is nothing without BTS’ - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
BTS ARMY criticises govt's move to investigate HYBE for chart rigging: ‘South Korea is nothing without BTS’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 06, 2024 01:09 PM IST

The South Korean cultural ministry recently said that it received a petition to investigate why HYBE was blackmailed for chart rigging practices.

The BTS ARMY has slammed the South Korean government over its decision to order an investigation into the alleged chart-rigging practice (sajaegi) of the group's agency HYBE. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BTS fans also started trending--"South Korea apologise to BTS". (Also Read | South Korean govt to order investigation on BTS chart-rigging scandal: Report)

BTS members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are currently serving in the South Korean military.
Fans slam South Korean govt, supports BTS

A fan wrote, "Shame On You South Korea. South Korea Is Nothing Without BTS. BTS Deserves A Lot Of Love. I Hate South Korea. We Are With You BTS. With BTS Till The End BTS Have Armys. Army Forever BTS Forever. BTS Has Most Organic Success. BTS The Kings." A tweet read, "There really isn’t anything lower than throwing these incredible men under the bus when they are literally serving their country and can’t defend themselves while they’re away. South Korea Apologize To BTS. BTS Have Armys."

An X user said, "The fact that my boys have been successful since day 1 is making them mad. Oh, South Korea, you don't know what you're going to get. BTS karma is so real. You'll be crying. Today, We Fight. We Are With You, BTS. With BTS Till The End. BTS Have Armys. BTS Has Most Organic Success." A person tweeted, "Oh right...it's a chart manipulation!! They manipulate everyone there to sing this while going out of stadium??!!"

What happened so far

According to a Korea JoongAng Daily report, the South Korean cultural ministry on Saturday said that it received a petition to investigate why HYBE was blackmailed for chart rigging practices and paid off the blackmailers in 2017. Another petition requested the culture ministry that the Order of Cultural Merit be revoked from BTS if the allegation is proven true. The honour was earlier given by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

As per recent posts that emerged online, in 2017, HYBE was blackmailed by a person, Lee, and three accomplices, for allegedly using “expedient marketing strategies” while promoting BTS’ album in 2015. The court mentioned the term “sajaegi marketing” in its ruling. It said that Lee had made a “sajaegi marketing deal” with BigHit Entertainment and threatened the company based on that account.

