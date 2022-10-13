BTS features on KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Jin, Suga and J-Hope; ARMY says, 'this is so huge'. Watch

BTS fans in India were in for a surprise as actor Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to the K-pop group on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a clip in which Amitabh asked the contestant, "The band BTS, having Jin, Suga and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?" (Also Read | BTS' RM calls ARMY 8th member of group, Jin thanks them; fans get emotional)

The options were--A. South Korea, B. Iran, C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia. The contestant immediately replied A. South Korea. Amitabh Bachchan teased her that even before the options were given she had a smile on her face. The correct answer made the contestant win ₹5000.

Reacting to the clip, ARMY posted comments speaking about their excitement. A person tweeted, "A question related to BTS asked on one of the most viewed Indian shows KBC. Like people from every age group watch this OMG. BTS in Indian textbooks super soon too."

A fan wrote, "When I tell you my jaw dropped like they really are household names in India now. The fact he asked this question on national television in front of millions of ppl and she even answered it correctly so quickly!!" "This is so huge OMG. 2018 me would've laughed if someone told me this happened," said a Twitter user.

BTS made their debut in 2013 and consists of seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. After launching with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS released several albums over the last few years. Their first Korean-language studio album was Dark & Wild followed by Wings (2016). BTS' other albums include Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) and Proof (2022).

Fans will see BTS on Saturday as they are all set to hold their free concert in Busan. The event will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030.

