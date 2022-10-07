BTS' RM calls ARMY 8th member of group, Jin thanks them; fans get emotional: 'I'm crying mess right now'

BTS leader RM has called ARMY the 'eighth member' of the group while Jin has thanked fans for 'becoming an official member'. Taking to Twitter, fans shared pictures of messages by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for the ‘global official fanclub ARMY membership’ kit. RM's message read, "To ARMY, the eighth member of BTS: Thank you so much. I hope you know that your thoughts always give me strength, even when I'm feeling tired and overwhelmed. I hope all of this serves as a small source of comfort since we can't see each other right now and please know I'm sending you my unwavering, sincere love. Love you all!" (Also Read | When RM shared story of how his underground rapper name became 'Runch Randa' years before he joined BTS)

Jin wrote, "Hello, ARMY! Thank you for becoming an official member! The first thing I want to tell you is that I hope you're always happy. If you're happy, we're happy, and that means more photos and more performances. So it's important that you're happy. Second, be healthy. You have to be healthy to do whatever you choose to do. You have to be healthy to hang out with us and come to our concerts hehe. So I hope you're all happy and healthy!"

A part of J-Hope's message read, "I thank you and love you as always. And thank you do always being there for us!" Jimin said, "I'll never forget how much it means to me that you became a member and keep trying to bring you more happiness. Thank you so much for your continued love and support. I hope you're healthy now and always. I love you," wrote Jimin. A part of Jungkook's note read, "Thank you so much for always being there and being our wings. I love you."

Reacting to the messages, a person wrote on Twitter, "Do u all know how special this is because they've always been so against having another member? Turns out it's because it was reserved for us." A fan said, "This man... sometimes I too wish there was a better word than love." Another fan tweeted, "We officially entered Taehyung's 'I will marry BTS members'. We are BTS' 8th member."

A person wrote on Twitter, "I'm crying mess! I'm a crying mess right now!" "I'm still feeling emotional and am also so grateful of how special we meant for them just as how special they are to us," said a fan. "BTS really called us the 8th member when we're literally making jokes abt the 8th member," tweeted a person.

BTS debuted in 2013 and consists of seven members. After launching with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS released several albums over the years. Their first Korean-language studio album was Dark & Wild followed by Wings (2016). Their other albums include Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020) and Proof (2022).

