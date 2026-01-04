BTS is back! All about 5th album, number of tracks, release date and world tour as a new era begins

As the new year kicks off, the wait is officially over: BTS is finally back! On January 4, BIGHIT MUSIC finally dropped the announcement ARMY has been waiting for! BTS is all set to return with their 5th album.

The official statement

In a new statement on WeVerse, they stated, “We are excited to share some details about the release of BTS The 5th Album, and the start of their World Tour.”

“The new album holds special significance as it marks the first album released by the group in three years and nine months, while also indicating the direction the group will take going forward. The members were deeply involved in the creation of the songs, infusing their own thoughts and colors into them while musically expressing the emotions and struggles they have experienced along their journey,” read the note.

Number of tracks

The note further read, “Featuring 14 tracks, the album is packed with honest stories that BTS wants to share with ARMY, who have been waiting for their pm comeback as a whole group. Filled with the music that’s most true to BTS, the album is their heartfelt way of saying thank you to ARMY, who have been there this whole time.”

World tour

“We are also pleased to announce that, following the release of their BTS The 5th Album, BTS will be going on a world tour. The tour schedule will be announced separately on January 14 at 12 am. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS as they embark on a fresh start through these new promotional activities,” read the statement

Release date

The statement also added the pre-order date for the fans. It read, "Lastly, we would like to sincerely thank all the ARMY who have waited patiently for so long.

Pre-Order Opening Date: From 11 am, Friday, January 16, 2026 (KST)

Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, March 20, 2026 (KST)"

This marks their first full-group comeback in nearly four years, after the members completed their mandatory military service.

Suga began his social service on September 22, 2023. He completed his mandatory service in June this year, setting the stage for their long-awaited reunion after over 2.5 years. Jin, who was the first to join the military, in December 2022, was discharged in June last year. J-Hope was discharged in October 2024. Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were discharged last week. Recently, J-Hope held a concert in Seoul, which was attended by Namjoon, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, only Jin and Jungkook joined him on stage.