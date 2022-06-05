BTS: J-Hope reveals his advice to Jungkook for Instagram account, says he enjoyed Doctor Strange 2

BTS member J-Hope spoke about his advice to Jungkook for his Instagram account, revealed which movie he watched recently and discussed his meal menu with fans. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse on Saturday, J-Hope also took a trip down memory lane as he listened to BTS old songs and also shared pictures. J-Hope responded to ARMY on the platform and talked on several topics. (Also Read | Joe Biden played Butter for BTS members to make them 'feel at home' during their White House visit. Watch)

Sharing a screenshot from the Am I Wrong video, J-Hope wrote on Weverse, "I'm watching Am I Wrong on loop continuously. It's fun, I constantly keep remembering the memories from then...I guess maybe among ARMYs a few people might be there who don't know Am I Wrong, right?"

When fans asked J-Hope to upload photos from the time when the song was released, in 2017, J-Hope responded, "Looking at it now, I think I need to take a look on hard drive. I don’t have photos which are before November 2017." When a fan asked if he wanted to perform the song on stage, J-Hope said, "Wow. Would I be able to dance it again??" A fan shared that they watched BTS' song Butterfly and J-Hope revealed, "I watched all of them again yesterday. Those masterpieces..."

Sharing a photo of Suga's hair a fan wrote, "Our Yoongi, even the hair on the back of your head is cute. J-Hope replied, "As far as I remember, that hyung's (elder brother) back hair always fluttered like that at that time because he was just awake." When a fan pointed out that the members were wearing microphones in the video, J-Hope said, "What I know is we need to wear microphones when we are filming videos for broadcasting station."

A fan asked the rapper, "Did you tell Jungkook about how to decorate Insta layout?" He replied, "I told him, 'It will be very hard' to decorate later." When asked which film he enjoyed recently, J-Hope said, "Dr Strange 2!!! Make sure you watch the second post-credit scene!!" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released last month. J-Hope spoke about Jungkook.

When a person asked J-Hope how he felt about live music broadcast, he said, "Um..of course, I’m nervous!!!!! But I think our ARMY gonna love it." A fan asked about the video that will get released on Sunday and the rapper said, "I don’t know too. I’m watching it with ARMY at the same time."

J-Hope asked ARMY to recommend what he could have for dinner. When a fan suggested a series of dishes, J-Hope asked, "Can I eat something lighter??" While a person suggested back ribs, another fan recommended bibim ramen. J-Hope replied, "Should I eat it with the back ribs. Oh... I'm craving it."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their anthology album next week. The album will comprise old and new songs and will release on June 10.

