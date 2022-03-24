BTS: J-Hope tests positive for Covid-19, is fully vaccinated, says Big Hit Music

BTS singer J-Hope has tested positive for Covid-19. He is completely vaccinated and has not been showing any symptoms other than a sore throat, informed Big Hit Music. Earlier this month, BTS performed at their first in-person concert Permission To Dance - Seoul at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. In the last few months, BTS members V, Suga, RM and Jin have tested positive for novel coronavirus and recovered.

Big Hit Music shared the news in a statement, posted by their fan account BTS Weverse. The statement read, “We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member J-hope being diagnosed with Covid-19. J-hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 today morning. J-hope has completed three rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. ”

Quoting Big Hit Music, BTS Weverse further shared, "J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes. The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid J-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you."

After two online concerts in the last two years and an on-ground tour of Los Angeles last December, the septet was happy to perform for native ARMY this month, the fan group of the music band. Group leader RM said on March 10 that the members were "sick and tired of going online" to meet fans. "I didn't know how precious it was to see each other in person and to jump together! I feel like we took a giant step. We're really home now. It was so meaningful to us," the 27-year-old said.

The group previously held a virtual version of 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert last year, their first since BTS Map of the Soul ON:E, which was held online in October 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

