BTS' Jimin finds Instagram 'hard to use', fans say ‘you can ask us anytime'

BTS member Jimin has said that Instagram is 'hard for (him) to use', a few days after the group members debuted on the social media platform. Taking to Weverse, Jimin shared a post, writing, "I'm here." He then left a few more comments on his post. giving his fans a glimpse f his day.

Speaking about Instagram, BTS' Jimin wrote, "Yeah Instagram is hard for me to use. It's true. You're right." He then added, "I should have tried social media (sns) before."

Reacting to his post, fans asked him not to worry and extended their help. A fan commented, "It's alright. I even had trouble using it the first time...Truly." A user also said, "If any problem, you can ask us anytime." "Ya it's hard for the first time but if you use it for a long time you know how to use it," said another fan. A person said, "You can ask us when you don't know something."

Jimin also wrote, "I'm having dinner now" and followed it up by saying, "Dinner done, dishwashing done". He also said, "Everyone, make sure to have dinner." Jimin added, "I was lying down all day long today."

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted on Instagram earlier this week. They have been sharing pictures. Soon after their debut, they gained millions of followers within a short period of time. On Tuesday, Suga had deleted his first post. He then added a blank red picture and wrote, "Instagram is really hard.”

BTS is taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy". This will be the boy band's first break since their last one in late 2019.

A part of the statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

It also said that the members will spend the holiday season with their families for the first time since their debut. The statement also said, "BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans."

Recently, the group won artist of the year, favourite pop duo/group and favourite pop song at the American Music Awards. They were also nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance for their hit song Butter.