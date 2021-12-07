BTS: Suga deletes first Instagram post and says 'IG is hard'; V accidentally follows BLACKPINK's Jennie

On Monday, all the seven members of BTS made solo Instagram accounts and posted their first pictures. Within a few hours, the boys gained millions of followers. On Tuesday, Suga accidentally deleted his post and uploaded a blank image, whereas BTS’s V accidentally followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

After making his Instagram account, Suga uploaded a picture of trees on a road. The picture had millions of likes. But just after a few hours, he accidentally removed it and posted a plain red box with the caption, “Instagram is really hard.”

BTS's Suga posts blank red picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@agustd)

V commented on the picture and advised Suga: "Try listening to a YouTube lecture, it's convenient."

Many people commented on the incident on Twitter. One person wrote, “Suga deleted all his ig posts, the rest disabled comments and tags. I won't be surprised even if they delete their accounts tomorrow." Another one tweeted, “Everyone is sharing picture with us and there is Suga who deleted the only photo he has shared.”

This incident happened after V accidentally followed BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram. V also took to Weverse to explain that it happened because of Instagram recommendations. He wrote, “Recommendations by Instagram. Is there a way to get rid of this? It is a scary app.”

The boys joined Instagram after announcing that they will be spending the holiday season with their families, 'the first time for them since their debut'. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," it added.