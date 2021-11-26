BTS: Jimin, J-Hope break into impromptu dance after Grammy 2022 nomination; RM calls Coldplay ‘rivals’. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were on the sets of The Late Late Night Show with James Corden when the Grammys 2022 nominations were announced. The K-pop group is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

A new Bangtan Bomb was released on Friday that captured BTS members' reaction to being nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category two times in a row.

The video began with the announcer revealing the category and within a few seconds, BTS' name was announced. As soon as their name was displayed, the group erupted into a loud cheer, with J-Hope and Jimin breaking into an impromptu dance.

While they celebrated, Suga pointed out that they were up against strong contenders in the category. BTS is up against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for I Get A Kick Out Of You; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for Lonely; Doja Cat Featuring SZA for Kiss Me and Colplay for Higher Power.

Given that BTS recently released their collaboration with Coldplay, titled My Universe, RM joked that the rock group and the K-pop group are now rivals. “We're in trouble right now, we're up against Coldplay's Higher Power. Hey Chris, we're rivals right now,” the BTS leader said. “Yesterday's friend is today's rival. That's it,” Jimin added.

The group also celebrated that they now have yet another chance to win in the category. “We can't forget what happened last time. We set everything up and (didn't win),” Jungkook said, referring to Dynamite being nominated for the same category last year but not winning the Grammy award.

Grammys 2022 will take place on January 31. Last year, members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook stayed up late into the night, in South Korea, to watch the Grammy nominations. At the awards function, which took place earlier this year, BTS also performed Dynamite.