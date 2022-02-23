BTS: Jimin reenacts how group spoke to ARMY on camera after debut in 2013, exercises with V using chair on sets. Watch

BTS members Jimin and V featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video. The clip, which was released on Tuesday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed them recall how they interacted with fans on camera after they debuted with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook in 2013.

The video started with BTS' Jimin and V warming up using a chair before shooting for their track Butter last year. As Jimin lifted the chair over his head, V told him, "You've to straighten your arms." He replied, "I can't go any higher because of the jacket. Here's the limit (as he showed how far he can lift the chair above him)." As their staff worked around them, they continued their exercise smiling.

Next, Jimin came to the camera as he covered nearly the entire lens. He said, "Now we only have one last shooting left." V peered over his shoulder and asked what he was doing and if he was having fun. Jimin responded by laughing, "It's what we used to do when we debuted. We used to do this a lot when we debuted. We'd get greedy and want to show more for our fans."

Jimin then added, "We are talking now." Pointing at V, he said, "He used to do this a lot." V added, "It's true that I used to say things like that." The video ended with Jimin and V talking in 'sim' language, as the caption read, all the while laughing and pulling each other's legs.

All the BTS members, who are on an 'extended period of rest', are gearing up for their upcoming concerts in Seoul next month. This will be BTS' first show for th live audience in Seoul since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The concerts, Permission to Dance on Stage-Seoul, will take place at Seoul's Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13, and will also be live-streamed, the group's agency Bit Hit Music had said.

Their last concert for South Korean fans was in October 2019, a couple of months before the coronavirus began. As the pandemic spread in 2020, the band postponed and then called off their international tour involving nearly 40 concerts. They held some online shows instead.

BTS debuted in 2013 and have produced many songs over the years. In November last year, they created history by becoming the first Asian artists to win the top prize at the American Music Awards.

They played their first in-person concerts since the onset of the pandemic in November, in Los Angles. The pandemic also affected a few members--RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V, as they contracted the coronavirus. However, all of them have fully recovered.

