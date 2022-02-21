BTS: Jimin reveals he did chin-ups with V on video call for two hours, ARMY react as Suga cracks walnut with one hand

BTS members RM, Suga and Jimin gave ARMY, the fandom of the group, a surprise as they came for a live session and spoke about a host of topics. On V Live on Sunday, the three members spoke about their upcoming Seoul concert, what they did during their rest period, their presence on Instagram, and their health right now. The trio contracted Covid-19 in December last year and January, after returning from the US.

BTS' RM, Suga and Jimin held the live as they were seated at a table laden with bowls of walnuts and oranges. Speaking about V, RM said that he hasn’t been able to join them. Jimin added, "Yesterday I was on a video call with Taehyung (aka V) for about two hours."

RM replied, as translated by bts_girlwithluv7 on Instagram, "Ah really? He must feel bored.. is he doing well?" Jimin said, "He's doing well." RM further asked, "What's he doing?" Jimin answered, "He's just.. there? We did chin-ups while doing the video call."

Speaking about his health, Jimin said, "I have fully recovered! I've started exercising too." Suga said, "You need to take medicine, did you get medicine? We've gone through everything now. You've taken out your appendix." RM said, "We got through Covid-19." Jimin added, "We're well now." Suga also asked Jimin, "When you caught Covid-19 were you really sick?" Jimin replied, "My temperature/fever went up a bit."

Speaking about how they spent their recent break, Suga said, "I did some work, I did Stay Alive." RM replied, "I heard it. Fans were asking what we have been doing." Jimin added, "I ate good food, rested well. I took vocal lessons too." RM added, "I heard Jungkook got dance lessons!" Stay Alive is the original soundtrack for webtoon 7 Fates Chakho which was produced by Suga and had vocals by Jungkook.

RM also said, "Fans are curious about us producing music, during our rest days." Jimin added, “I rested and took lessons.” When RM asked, "What lessons?" He replied, "Vocal lessons." Suga added, "I took English lessons."

The trio also spoke about the upcoming concert, Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul, that will take place online as well as offline on March 10, 12 and 13. RM said, "There are lots of comments about the concert." Suga and RM weren't sure if the dates were announced. RM continued, "Moving your body is okay right? I heard about the clapping but."

Suga asked, "They can't dance?" Jimin replied, "I'm not too sure... we will work hard" and RM added, "We will have to work hard." Jimin said, "I really wanted to make eye contact with ARMYs." RM told fans, "March is going to be a little cold, everyone dress warmly." Suga said, "It's been 2.5 years since a concert in Seoul, so I'm a bit nervous."

As they were eating walnuts, Suga said, "See, these walnuts are from America, the ones from South Korea are tougher. Our walnuts are strong too." Jimin added, “Hyung (Elder bother) you're strong too, body and mind” and RM said, "You're strong." Suga then cracked a walnut with his hand. Suga said, “I’m surprised myself, like how did I even break them?" RM said, "Everyone, BTS is strong. You have to be careful."

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Yoongi cracking the walnut with one hand how do you expect me to go on after this." "One hand... Min Yoongi you are so insane," another person said. "Yoongi really did that in one hand! He's so damn attractive," a fan wrote. "Yoongi cracked the walnut with his one hand he's so hot," said a person.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in December opened their personal Instagram accounts. RM said, "Jimin do Instagram more" and he replied, "Yes." RM said, "Hobi (J-Hope) is so good at Instagram, but he was telling me that since he started with the polaroids it's difficult to keep up." Suga added, "He's just doing Instagram all the time. He can just stop with the polaroids (if he wants)."

Speaking about contracting Covid-19, RM said, "Actually of the four of us who came back from the US at that time, I was the only one who got covid. Even on the plane, there weren't people around me. I wonder how I got it?"

