BTS: Jimin's school teacher opposed his dream of becoming K-pop star, here's what changed his mind

BTS member Jimin is among the most popular K-pop stars in the world today. The singer is not only known for his singing but also for his dance. However, did you know, there was a time when his teacher, from his school in Busan, opposed Jimin's dream of becoming a pop idol?

Jimin was a student of Busan High School of Art when he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE. In 2019, Jimin's homeroom teacher, addressed as Mr Lee in a report by Koreaboo, spoke to Korea Now and revealed that he was opposed to the idea because he felt it was not easy to succeed.

“To be honest, I opposed at first because that job, being an idol, it’s easy to dream about, but definitely not easy to succeed," he said. “So when he told me he is taking an audition for Producer Bang Si Hyuk, I told Jimin this is his last chance. After this audition, I told him you have to choose your path on becoming an idol or a modern dancer. But on that day, he passed the audition,” he added. However, when Jimin got selected, his teacher believed the singer had potential.

Besides his audition, Lee also revealed that Jimin performed at his wedding. “When he was in the tenth grade, he and his classmates did a surprise celebration at my wedding. I still remember Jimin singing and dancing at the same time with a mic in his hand, but he didn’t even get tired. People told me they felt like they weren’t at a wedding, but at a musical show," he recalled.

It has been over eight years since Jimin debuted with BTS. The singer and his fellow members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook - are among the most popular K-pop idols today. They recently entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records, with five of them for their song Butter.