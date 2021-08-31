BTS: Jimin shares 'sad' update about his teeth, gives spoiler about comeback on VLive; RM makes cameo

BTS member Jimin surprised fans by hosting a VLive session on Monday evening. The singer returned to talk to fans exactly 20 days after he hosted an impromptu live session, earlier this month. Jimin revealed that he was planning on hosting the live session last week but fell ill owing to the Covid-19 vaccination shot.

During the session, Jimin spoke about numerous topics, one of which included a 'sad' update about his teeth. As translated by BTS Twitter fan account, @BTSTranslations, Jimin revealed he was contemplating getting braces.

"There's something I want to tell. I think you'll be sad. Should I say it?" he pondered at first, before adding, "This is the bottom part of my tooth, right? It's fake. You know when I'm singing, it sometimes breaks off because of the mic. So I went to the dentist and got consultation for braces." The singer said he was aware of how much fans love his tooth arrangement but he is considering putting on braces.

Jimin also teased a comeback spoiler. The singer said that the group is currently filming an undisclosed project but fans will have to wait for two to three months before they get to see it. Last week, RM too accidentally revealed that the group was working on a project.

Speaking of RM, the BTS leader made a cameo in Jimin's latest live as well. The singer asked the rapper if he was headed to the gym, to which RM replied that he was headed home. He made a quick appearance, greeted the ARMY and left them confused by wishing them 'Happy New Year'.

NAMJOON VISIT IN JIMIN'S VLIVE .. WAIT FOR NAMJOON CARROT 🥕 KEYCHAIN 😅 #namjoon #jimin #Vlive bts live

park jimin , Jimin live pic.twitter.com/7cYGdwmo4b — Safa ♡ (@ian_safa) August 30, 2021

Also read: BTS: RM and Jin react as V gets wedding proposal, share TMI about Jungkook, sparks new album rumours. Watch

Besides sharing updates, RM wished a fan 'happy birthday', sang a few lines of Promise, Filter Filter, Love Myself and Magic Shop, and recommended fans listen to Kim Jin-ho and Yoon Do-hyun. "Jimin said when he is alone he is listening to Kim Jinho and Yoon Dohyun (Korean singers) a lot nowadays. He said K ARMYs may know them but I ARMYs may not know them so if you can you can search them and listen to them they are really great," BTS fan account Soo Choi translated.

BTS last released an album in December 2020, titled BE. This year, they've released two songs - Butter and Permission to Dance. Last week, they released a remixed version of Butter, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.