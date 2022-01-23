BTS: Jimin, V and Jungkook dance to Pushpa song Saami Saami in fan edit; ARMY says 'this is too accurate'. Watch

BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook dance to the song Saami Saami, from Pushpa: The Rise, in a fan-edited video. The track Saami Saami originally features actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

In the clip that has emerged online, BTS' Jungkook, V and Jimin are seen grooving to the track on stage. In the original BTS video, members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed at the Bang Bang Con 21. The virtual event, hosted by BTS, took place last year in April.

The choreography is of their song Go Go and all the members performed to the track. However, the clip that has surfaced on Instagram features only the three BTS members.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Bias wrecker... seriously I can't even imagine." Another fan commented, "It's too good." "It really looks like they are dancing to it," said ARMY. "Bro this is too accurate lol...," wrote another person. "Ahh this is matching," opined another fan. Another person commented, "BTS don't follow beats. Beats follow them."

Earlier, another video had emerged in which the BTS members were seen grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special dance song Oo Antava from Pushpa. In the original video, BTS members danced to their track Boys With Luv. It was a clip as they practised the choreography of their track.

BTS members also featured in another fan edit video of Pushpa's track Srivalli featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika. The track was added to BTS members' dance practise video of their song Dynamite.

The members of the group often star in fan-edited videos of Indian songs. Last year, a video appeared online in which Jin's track Super Tuna was replaced by the song Tattad Tattad. The song originally featured actor Ranveer Singh in the movie RamLeela (2013).

Meanwhile, BTS members, who performed at four of their Los Angeles concerts last month, have taken an 'extended period of rest'. However, they regularly interact with their fans on Weverse. The members who also debuted recently on Instagram and posts.

