BTS: Jimmy Kimmel compares group to Covid-19, says ‘they’re both very dangerous’; gets slammed by ARMY

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel compared BTS with Covid-19 calling them 'both very dangerous'. During his show Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Ashley Park was the guest and spoke about singing BTS' Dynamite on her show Emily in Paris.

Jimmy Kimmel spoke about BTS appearing on his show and said, “You sang a BTS song on the show and I wonder what the fallout from something like that is because I know that. We have had BTS on our show and people are absolutely their fans, like they will camp out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazed for these guys. You have to be careful with an ARMY because they could attack. After this, Ashley said that she is ARMY and Jimmy replied, “Then you won’t get attacked.”

An excited Ashley then spoke about how she performed to Dynamite and it was shared by BTS members RM and V on their Instagram accounts. She revealed that at the same time her body felt different and she thought she was going into shock. However, she said that after getting tested she was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. At this, Jimmy said, “Thought it was BTS fever? Oh, they are both are very dangerous. You are lucky to come out of those alive.”

Jimmy's comments on the group didn't go well with the BTS fandom. Taking to Twitter, fans shared Jimmy's clips and dropped comments. A fan wrote, "The audacity to say that about an Asian artist in front of an Asian woman. @jimmykimmel really compared BTS to COVID in the year 2022 and amidst all the anti-Asian hate."

OMG #jimmykimmel has now compared #bts to #Covid_19



This is very racist bcs BTS is Korean and covid is Chinese.. But he is implying that they are all Asians and doubt forgetting yellow fever

I request my Twitter army friends to Trend #JimmyKimmelRacist https://t.co/KSzLZOfoFS — Light (@just_bored11) January 22, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "Could have said the flu. But had to say COVID? in the middle of the pandemic in 2022 :) whyyy?" A Twitter user wrote, "It's time to lower his show rating. We know what to do ARMYs!! It's already 2.1 rating with begin !!! #jimmykimmel." "Better no interaction. From me still nooo to JKCorden and NOOO for @jimmykimmel forever. I don’t f ***** like their jokes," tweeted another fan.

Recently, in Emily in Paris, Ashley had sung the track Dynamite dressed as half man and half woman. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, V had dropped black and white heart emojis.

The track was sung by all the BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The song, released in 2020, marked BTS' first all-English track. It debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Grammys 2021.

