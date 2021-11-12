BTS: Jin preps for his UN speech with Korean breakfast, rehearses lines. Watch

A new Bangtan Bomb video was released on YouTube on Thursday featuring BTS member Jin. The video gave a glimpse of him getting ready, ahead of his speech at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the video started, Jin was seen looking at the Korean dishes kept on a coffee table in a room. He tried to figure out which of the dishes he would eat. "What should I eat?" he asked. He also named the Korean dishes – kimchi jjigae, udon, bulgogi rice bowl, jaeyuk rice bowl.

As the video continued, Jin looked around and asked again, "What should I eat? Man..." An undecided Jin then squatted and looked more closely at the dishes. He then looked at the cameraperson sitting near him and asked, "Can you please choose for me? What should I eat? Galbitang? Kimchi jjigae?" He then finally chose Galbitang and carried the dishes with him. He wore a blue pyjama set with a hair clip in his hair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next part of the video, Jin was seen practising as Jungkook walked near him. Jin was heard rehearsing his UN speech, "Instead of being afraid of change, our generation welcomes it and we continue to move forward. That's why instead of being called a lost generation I believe that welcome generation suits us more. Let's make the best of every moment, okay?" He was dressed in a black suit, white shirt and a tie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS members--Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook addressed the United Nations in person in September this year. In his speech, Jin had said, "There were times during the past two years when I too felt bewildered and troubled but still we hear people cry out, 'let's live on, let's make the best of this moment'. We can't stand still in taking on new challenges when we're in the ideal time of our lives."

Also Read | BTS: Jimin reacts to a fan's comment on his song Friends being part of Marvel's Eternals

Meanwhile, BTS will attend and perform at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA). They will collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion to perform their global hit song Butter. She featured in the remix version of Butter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS have been nominated for three categories at the 2021 AMAs – Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song/Butter. BTS have been nominated for four consecutive years from 2018 to this year and have won awards for three consecutive years until last year. This year's American Music Awards will be held in Los Angeles on November 21.