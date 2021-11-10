BTS member Jungkook once saved TV host Kim Sung-joo's life: 'I almost died'

South Korean television host Kim Sung-joo had once revealed that BTS member Jungkook had saved his life at a show in 2016. The host, speaking at a variety show in 2018, had revealed that he fell off the 2016 DMC Festival stage just before BTS had to perform.

In 2016, BTS had performed their hit track Fire. As a part of the performance, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were supposed to enter the stage individually through the below-stage lift.

As reported by Koreaboo, speaking on Visiting Teacher, Kim Sung-joo had revealed he wasn't aware that the stage lifts had been lowered. When he took a step back, he fell into the cavity. “I was walking backwards and I just fell inside the lift. I fell inside the lift but fell on top of someone. Jungkook was right there,” he had said on the show.

“Jungkook actually saved my life once. I almost died,” he had added. Kim Sung-joo had said that he thanks Jungkook for his heroic act every time he meets BTS.

Jungkook saved Kim Sungjoo's life when Kim Sungjoo fell into the lift onto Jungkook, and he went to perform right after

Jungkook recently made headlines for his cover of Falling. The song was originally sung by Harry Styles as part of his album Fine Line. At the time of reporting, the song had over 20 million views on YouTube.

In a recent episode of In The Soop BTS ver 2, Jungkook was also seen penning lyrics to a potential new song, which will feature in BTS' likely new album. Although the members haven't announced their next album, the episode hinted that they have been working on new songs.

While fans wait for the official announcement, BTS are preparing for their first in-person concert later this month. The members will travel to Los Angeles for a four-day concert. Besides that, BTS will join Megan Thee Stallion to perform at the American Music Awards 2021.