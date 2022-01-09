Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jin's reply to J-Hope’s 'as expensive as your face' comment on cactus' price cracks them up. Watch
  • BTS: Jin and J-Hope played customer and plant shop owner in a new Bangtan Bomb video. Watch the clip as they tease each other.
BTS' Jin and J-Hope in new Bangtan Bomb video.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS members Jin and J-Hope featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they pretended to be a customer and a plant shop owner respectively on the sets. The video was released on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel recently. The video started with J-Hope saying, "Don't I look like a flower shop owner?"

BTS' J-Hope then stood in front of several plants and pretended he was the owner of a flower shop. Speaking to the camera, he looked at a plant and said, "Welcome. Today, this cactus is pretty popular."

At that moment, Jin approached him as a customer wanting to buy plants and asked, "How much is this cactus?" J-Hope replied, "The cactus? As expensive as your face," to which Jin responded, "Oh that's expensive." Both of them burst out laughing. Jin continued, "Oh it's expensive" to which J-Hope replied, "Yes, it's expensive."

Jin said, "I'll come back later." As he turned his back, J-Hope said 'okay'. But a moment later, Jin came back pretending to be a new customer, "Hello. I'm here to buy a plant. What's the best-selling plant here?" Both of them stood in the sun, barely able to open their eyes because of the heat.

J-Hope looked around as he said, "The best-selling plant?" He then turned towards a plant and said, "These ones sell pretty well. Since it kind of looks like a Pokemon." Jin said, "That sloth thing? Tree something Pokemon?" J-Hope replied, "I don't know. I can't open my eyes properly right now."

Jin started joking, "Do you sell any plants that will help me open my eyes?" A laughing J-Hope said, "If that existed, I would buy it too." In the end, Jin said, "Are the cacti in my eyes? They won't open." The video was shot last year when BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook--released their song Permission to Dance.

The video ended with a quick glimpse of Jungkook and V on the sets. Permission to Dance was released in July last year, on the occasion of ARMY Day. The music video featured a message of hope and was praised for incorporating sign language in the hook step of the song.

