BTS: Jin says Jimin and Jungkook 'not in their right minds' as they cannot stop pushing him. Watch

BTS: A new Bangtan Bomb was released recently featuring Jin, Jimin and Jungkook in the spotlight. While the trio goofed around, J-Hope watched. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:00 PM IST
BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook goof around while J-Hope watches. 

A new Bangtan Bomb from the sets of Butter was released on YouTube and BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook attempted to give a behind-the-scenes interview but kept failing at it because they couldn't stop squabbling. 

The video began with Jin telling the camera that the BTS members are shooting the second verse of the now-hit song. Before he could complete his lines, Jimin and Jungkook gatecrash the interview. While Jungkook hugs Jin, Jimin tells the camera, “It's all a lie, do not believe him!” 

Jin attempted to resume the interview only to be pushed out of the frame time and again by both the members. Eventually, Jin joins in and the trio pushes and pulls each other out of the frame. Their squabble catches J-Hope's attention, who doubles up as a spectator. “I have no idea why I find this funny,” Jimin informed J-Hope. “It's because you're tired,” the rapper tried to reason as the trio continued to goof around. 

RELATED STORIES

“I have no strength because I'm laughing so hard,” Jimin added. Jin then informed the camera, “They're not in their right minds because they're so tired.” 

BTS released Butter in June. The song debuted on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. It ranked no. 1 for nine weeks thereafter. Last month, BTS also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion to release a remix version of the song. 

Also read: BTS: When frustrated Jimin said his voice was 'failing' him and Jungkook, Suga felt bad

Currently, BTS is preparing for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. The members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, would be accompanying South Korean President Moon Jae-in as special envoys for South Korea for the annual event. The session will take place from September 19-23.

On September 14, the President presented the members with certificates of appointment as his special envoys and diplomatic passports. This will be BTS' third appearance at the UN General Assembly. In 2018, during the launch of UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited program, RM delivered a speech addressing the youngsters on behalf of the members. In 2020, their second foray, members urged everyone to follow their dreams despite the pandemic. 

 

