BTS' Jungkook sends fans into frenzy with possible Times Square TSX Stage performance

BTS’ Jungkook is currently basking in the success of his newly rolled-out debut album GOLDEN. Recent reports suggest that Jungkook might take center stage in Times Square TSX Stage for his next special event. This comes after the BTS member delivered an electrifying performance at NBC’s Today Show on November 8, Eastern Standard Time.

Jungkook’s GOLDEN NYC special event

Jungkook from BTS set to perform in Times Square in New York City

The group's youngest member revealed a surprise event in New York City that same evening, sparking a wave of fan speculation and decoding attempts to unveil the potential performance location. Well, the eagle-eyed ARMYs have finally found a clue. X, the former Twitter, is ablaze with excitement as fans call attention to the huge amount of space that has been cleared on one of the biggest billboards in Times Square.

Meanwhile, multiple videos were posted showing Billboard playing Jungkook's Calvin Klein Ad over and over again. For the unversed, the American luxury brand announced BTS' golden maknae as their global ambassador in March 2023. Fans are wondering if this can be the new location where the Seven crooner is scheduled to perform after his gig at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 8.

All about the Times Square TSX Stage

The TSX stage is a newly constructed structure in the middle of Times Square with an 18,000-square-foot billboard display serving as its backdrop. It offers an extensive space for artists to showcase their work and a global stage for leading brands to introduce their most cutting-edge creations.

Meanwhile, as the name suggests the all-English album from the K-pop artist is scripting history in Golden. Jungkook’s debut album containing his two most popular digital singles Seven (feat. Latto), and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) as well as his lead single from the album GOLDEN, Standing Next to You might claim the second spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart. If this happens then not only would he become the first Korean soloist to accomplish this milestone but he would also do so in the first week of the album's launch.

