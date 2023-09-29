BTS’ Jungkook is back with his new song 3D featuring Jack Harlow, fans love the music video. Watch

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has come out with the music video for his new song 3D. Following the success of his first solo single Seven, the excitement around 3D has been huge, and the addition of Jack Harlow has only added to it. Soon after 3D's music video dropped on Friday, BTS fans took to social media to discuss it, with many praising Jungkook's style, and not just his collaboration with the American singer-rapper. Also read: Jungkook reveals his biggest regrets, says he feels 'a lot of pressure'

Jungkook in the music video for 3D. Jack Harlow also features in it.

Jungkook’s 3D is a pop and R&B song. Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song. The music video opens with Jungkook singing inside a telephone booth. Next, he dances street style with background dancers. "I just want to see you like that," goes a line. Jack Harlow joins him too and raps; the two play a game of chess at a roadside cafe. Jungkook also dances in the rain at one point.

Reactions to 3D

A fan commented on the YouTube video, “Junkook – 100 percent. Vocals – 100 percent. Style – 100 percent.” Another wrote, “This is amazing. Jungkook you never disappoint. I love you and your voice.” A third commented, “Beautiful song. Great Jungkook as always (heart emojis).” One more fan wrote, “What is our Jungkook doing! Now I'm going to go to school and I'll just have this song on my mind. Great job you did!”

About the song

The track was officially announced at the Global Citizen Awards festival, where Jungkook had dazzled the crowd with a riveting performance. Revealing the news, BIGHIT Music recently shared on WeVerse, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member Jungkook’s digital single 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Jungkook’s second solo single is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following Seven (feat. Latto)..."

