BTS' Jungkook updates ARMY about health after testing positive for Covid-19: 'No big deal'

BTS member Jungkook, who has tested positive for coronavirus, shared an update on his health for his fans. The South Korean singer was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday, just a day after he arrived in the United States. The K-pop band's agency Big Hit Music announced on Tuesday that Jungkook had tested negative for Covid-19 in South Korea, but took another test in the US after feeling "slight discomfort in his throat." Also Read| BTS' Jungkook tests Covid-19 positive after reaching US, days ahead of Las Vegas concert and Grammys: Big Hit Music

Jungkook took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to assure his fans that he is doing alright after the diagnosis. In a brief audio message posted on a black screen on Instagram Stories, Jungkook said, "I’m fine. It’s nothing of a big deal," as per the translation by fan accounts. As per a fpage, Jungkook recorded the second part of his message in the accent and expression of Busan dialect, and the "tone in which he said it is marked by an air of humor, typically reminding of a cool guy speaking the dialect."

Jungkook fans sent him "Get Well Soon" wishes after receiving his message. Several fans wrote, "Get well soon, get better soon, we love you Jungkook." One fan wrote, "After reading the notice I really couldn't concentrate on the lecture at college but just this 4 secs video of him assuring us that he's fine made me definitely feel better! His voice just healed my heart #GetWellSoonJungkook Sending u all my love baby."

Another commented, "He's still tired. Can't stop listening to his voice. He's so precious. Get well soon baby our most precious little one. We love you smh. Please don't worry about anything. You're most important than anything else. Praying for your speedy recovery. We love you Jungkook. #GetWellSoonJungkook."

Jungkook had left South Korea for the United States on Sunday, March 27, along with his bandmates Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, and V. Their bandmate J-Hope stayed behind in South Korea as he had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

BTS is scheduled to perform in four concerts, Permission to Dance On Stage, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. The band is also due to perform at the Grammys in Las Vegas on April 4. Big Hit has said that Jungkook's participation at the award show will be determined by the US's local regulations on Covid-19.

