BTS new album Proof out now: Watch music video for Yet To Come

BTS members-- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have finally released their new album Proof. The anthology album released on audio streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Play, on Friday, June 10. The music video for the title track Yet To Come was also released on YouTube. BigHit also organised a listening party for BTS ARMY before releasing the album. Also Read| BTS: South Korea's state-run TV channel bans two Proof songs for containing 'vulgar words'; ARMY has hilarious reactions

The music video for Yet To Come showed the band members hanging out at a beach. The video starts with V walking along the shoreline with his back to the camera as the sound of breeze and waves is heard. He is looking at something far away, which turns out to be the band members sitting on chairs on the beach in all-white outfits. V then launches into the song as the camera gets closer to him. The train cargo car carrying the number 20219 on it that has been seen in several music videos of the band is also seen as RM raps in front of it.

The anthology album, consisting of three XCDs, includes many different old tracks and three all-new tracks, 'that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS.' The album has songs like Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others.

Suga said about the album a day before its release, "We released more albums than singles. There are more than 100 songs so while we choose a song (for Proof), it was like trying to put together a puzzle. It makes use to reminisce about our past, and ARMY would reminisce as well. Those who have recently discovered us can learn BTS’ history. That’s why we think it’s a meaningful album.”

BTS will also perform the album live on June 13, to mark the ninth anniversary of their debut. This marks their first album since BE, which released in 2020. They released hit singles like Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe with Coldplay in between their two albums.

