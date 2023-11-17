BTS Permission to Dance On Stage In the US: Release date, digital copy price, pre-order, where to watch and more

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage is set to release digitally, as revealed by Bighit Music. Unlike the earlier Busan versions, this time, the agency is introducing concert versions from Los Angeles and Las Vegas. BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA took place at the SoFi Stadium around the end of 2021. Moreover, Allegiant Stadium hosted the show in Las Vegas on April 8 and 9. Popular English-language songs by BTS include "Dynamite" and "Butter"(YONHAPNEWS AGENCY/picture alliance)

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage in the US release date

BIGHIT MUSIC is releasing the concert series in three formats—DVD, Blu-ray, and digital code. The digital versions have a total duration of approximately 8 hours, 41 minutes, and 59 seconds (variable). PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE is expected to be released in the United States on November 27, 2023.

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage in the US digital copy price

Pre-orders for the copy will be taken beginning on November 17, in line with Korean Standard Time. The long director of photography is anticipated to cost $69.08, while the short director of photography will probably cost $63.69. The first section has live recordings of Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, and other performers from the concerts held in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

More about the digital copy of PTD US

Exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with the members will be included in the digital version of the stage show. The members' vlogs highlighting their shared moments and experiences from the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts will take center stage in the third portion. The fourth section will feature making-of films and behind-the-scenes material, giving fans an intimate look at BTS's complex creative process behind the scenes of their riveting performances.

Being one of the most commercially successful concerts in music history, BTS Permission to Dance started on October 24, 2021, in Seoul, South Korea, and ended on April 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.