BTS' RM upset at report about his private visit to temple: 'Next time I’ll go quietly, happy f***ing new year'

BTS leader RM is not happy with media articles around his recent visit to a temple in South Temple. His pictures with monks during his visit to Hwaeomsa Temple on Mt. Jirisan recently went viral on social media. Soon after, he shared a picture of a board from his gym which read, “Lat pull 55kg 12×3 Seated row 70-80kg 12×3 One arm dumbbell 20kg 12×3 Pull-up 7×3 Arm pulldown (cable) 27kg 15×3 Hanging raises. Happy F**kin’ New Year *^^*.” Also read: RM reacts as his album Indigo enters Top 3 of Billboard 200 chart

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans aka BTS Army quickly connected the dots the figured out it that Kim Namjoon must be furious after images leaked from his private visit. Later, RM took to his Instagram Stories and reacted upon a report round his visit to the temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a translation by Twitter user @bora_twts, the BTS rapper wrote, “I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article… next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly." He also added the hashtag “lowkey must be lowkey."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RM further removed his post featuring pictures from the temple visit, which he had shared on his personal Instagram feed. He was joined by Balming Tiger's San Yawn who also shared sneak-peaks from snow-clad mountain where the temple is located. RM had earlier collaborated with Balming Tiger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The articles revealing details of RM's visit quoted the chief Monk of the temple. According to them, RM was there to experience the traditional Buddhist-culture of the old temple. Reportedly, RM stayed for one night two days on December 29.

The reports further mentioned that RM has been donating 500 bags every year to a children’s relief organization, in the Philippines, headed by Venerable Deokmun, the head of the Hwaeomsa Temple, Good World Charity Bank. It also reported the conversation between RM and monk Deokmun as they discussed about his military enlistment. He reportedly asked RM about BTS’ military exemption expectations.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger towards the situation. One of them wrote, “Namjoon’s got every right to be pissed. He’s actually being much nicer. If namjoon cannot find privacy in a sacred place where can else can he find it? He must be feeling so suffocated, violated and vulnerable now. if even a monk is running to reporters… is namjoon not human.” “Namjoon is 100% right for being mad about this because it's so annoying you can't even trust A MONK bc they'd go and spill everything to Kmedia,” added another one. Someone also said, “Namjoon doesn't deserve that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RM recently made his solo artist debut with the album Indigo. BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Currently, Jin is serving in South Korean army.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON