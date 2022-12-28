RM reacts as his album Indigo enters Top 3 of Billboard 200 chart

RM, the leader of the South Korean band BTS, has became the first Korean solo artist in history to land a top 3 entry on the Billboard 200 chart with his album Indigo. The album marked was at the No 3 spot in the chart for the week of 31 December. RM reacted to this on Instagram Stories, adding a quote from Georges Rouault: "'6' The more noble your heart is, the less stiff your neck is." (Also read: BTS: Jin's first military pictures leaked online, fans get emotional and angry)

The sales of the album was boosted comparatively because of the release of its physical CDs on 16 December that returned Indigo on the latest list, which was released on 26 December. For the week ending on December 31, Indigo re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3.

#RM shared to his Rkive's story



"6"The more noble your heart is, the less stiff your neck is."



- Georges Rouault#방탄소년단알엠 #방탄소년단RM pic.twitter.com/IhMGpg1rMF — STREAM INDIGO 💙 (@Joonsbase) December 28, 2022

According to the Billboard data, it earned 83,000 equivalent album units, out of which the album sales were numbered at 79,000 and the streaming equivalent album (SEA) units finished it for the remaining 4,000. Indigo thereby dethroned TWICE‘s Nayeon‘s solo debut mini album “IM NAYEON” (that was placed at No. 7) in order to become the highest-charting Korean solo album ever on the Billboard 200. BTS member J-Hope who was the first from the band to release a solo album, had also featured in the Billboard 200, where his album, Jack In The Box, had reached No.17 on the chart in July 2022.

The members of BTS have been releasing their solo debut albums after taking a hiatus as a group in June. This decision to remain inactive as a group was made by its members keeping in mind that they are nearing their eligibility age for the mandatory military service. Jin, who is the oldest member of the group, began his military duty on December 13. He was accompanied by BTS members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin is currently serving at the Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province as an active duty soldier. He will complete his duties in 18 months and return on June 12, 2024, just a day before BTS' 11th debut anniversary. BTS is reportedly set to return together in 2025.

Recently, the announcement of a new BTS movie, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas was made. It will hit theaters across the globe from February 1.

