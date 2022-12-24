BTS: Jin's first military pictures leaked online, fans get emotional and angry

Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, became the first BTS member to join the mandatory military service in South Korea. Recently, his first photo from the military base surfaced online and it seems to be taken from an identification card. Earlier Jin opted for a buzzcut before enlisting in military. (Also read: BTS' big moments of 2022)

In the viral photo initially shared by The Camp (a website for people to stay updated with Koreans in military), Jin was seen striking a subtle smile for the camera. Dressed in an army uniform, Jin looked confident. According to Twitter user @7btskook, his identification card on his uniform read, “Written on the paper: the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin.”

Meanwhile, another photo of Kim Seokjin also started doing rounds on the internet. It's taken from a leaked video where the eldest BTS leader is seen actively picking up chairs with his mates in the army at an event. He had his face covered in a black mask.

Soon after the photos and the video reached the fans, many expressed their emotions at his first official look in uniform. One fan wrote, “Proud of Jin serving in Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team.” “Jin looks so good in military uniform,” added another.

However, many of the BTS army also expressed their displeasure with the photos being leaked. One of them tweeted, “Jin literally asked for privacy yet you still think it's ok to consume military propaganda like it's crack.” "Just a disclaimer that i will sb anyone sharing or retweeting photos of jin in the military, if it doesn't come directly from him i dont want to see it on my timeline,' added someone else.

Jin joined the army on December 13. He was accompanied by BTS members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Jin is currently serving at the Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province as an active duty soldier. He will complete his duties in 18 months and return on June 12, 2024, just a day before BTS' 11th debut anniversary.

Following Jin, other members of BTS will too join the service for 18 months soon. BTS is estimated to return as a full group around 2025. Till then, the group will focus on their solo careers.

Recently, the announcement of a new BTS movie, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas was made. It will hit theaters across the globe from February 1.

