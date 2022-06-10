BTS: RM reveals his new '7' tattoo; ARMY convinced all seven got friendship tattoos

As BTS released its new album Proof on Friday, band leader RM took to his Instagram account to share the news with his followers. He shared a screenshot of the new songs of the album on Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "We been here so far." In the next story, he gave his fans a surprise as he shared a picture of his new ankle tattoo, that read '7.' Also Read| BTS new album Proof out now: Watch music video for Yet To Come

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARMY took to Twitter to share pictures of the tattoo, that appears to be RM's tribute to his seven-member band. 7 was also the name of the band's 2020 album. The fans are convinced that other members of the K-pop group must have also gotten similar tattoos, as they had previously discussed on several occasions.

V had spoken about it on Weverse, saying, “We’ve been talking about friendship tattoos forever. We’ll do it someday. Please look forward to it.” RM had also talked about it in a V Live, revealing that they have had discussions about getting a friendship tattoo. He had said, "Let’s tattoo seven dots or do seven of something. Or just simply tattoo the number seven. But if we’re actually doing it, I want to do it on the ankle. You know, it’s simple.” RM went with his last idea and tattooed the number seven on his ankle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARMY flooded Twitter with comments about the tattoo. One wrote, "OMG they got the 7 tattoo," while another commented, "They finally did it." A third one wrote, "OMGGG the friendship tattoo. I am screaming, crying." Another said, "They freaking did it they got the tattooooooo."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS will soon celebrate the ninth anniversary of its debut. They will also perform their album Proof live to mark the occasion on June 13, for which they will be joined by a 'special guest.'

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON