BTS: RM tells Jin 'please hurry and leave' after he successfully photobombs his every picture. Watch

BTS members Jin and RM featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video during the group leader's photoshoot. The video, which was released on Monday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed Jin successfully photobombing every picture of RM.

In the video, RM is seen posing for individual shots for the BTS Festa family portrait. As RM smiled for the lens, Jin at first threw his shoe in front of him just as the camera clicked RM's picture. The shoe was then seen prominently in front of RM's arm as Jin laughed.

As RM got ready for his next shot, Jin threw another shoe at him. It was seen in front of RM's chest in the picture. Every single time, Jin's belongings got captured. A smiling RM then said, "I've never filmed like this with Jin before."

As the cameraperson said, "All right, let's try again", Jin was seen unbuttoning his coat. He took out his phone from the pocket of his jacket and put it in his pant's pockets. He chose his moment and threw the jacket at RM.

Jin's jacket completely covered RM's top half even as he tried to strike a certain pose. After Jin was content with his actions, he was seen wearing his shoes. RM said, "Please hurry and leave now." Jin picked up his jacket and said, "I'll be off now."

In the video, Jin wore a brown jacket paired with beige coloured pants, a white shirt and a red tie. RM opted for a matching brown jacket and pants over a dark blue waistcoat and white shirt.

In December, in a Bangtan Bomb video, Jin was seen photobombing Jimin during his photoshoot, seemingly for their track Butter which released on May 21 last year. Jin had used his arms, legs and later his entire body to photobomb Jimin.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook last month had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. After that, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had announced that the members will be taking "a second official extended period of rest".

