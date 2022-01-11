Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS: RM tells Jin 'please hurry and leave' after he successfully photobombs his every picture. Watch
music

BTS: RM tells Jin 'please hurry and leave' after he successfully photobombs his every picture. Watch

BTS: Jin photobombs RM in a new video. Watch the group leader's reaction at the end of the photoshoot. 
BTS' Jin throwing a shoe in front of RM during his photoshoot.
Published on Jan 11, 2022 07:20 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS members Jin and RM featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video during the group leader's photoshoot. The video, which was released on Monday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed Jin successfully photobombing every picture of RM.

In the video, RM is seen posing for individual shots for the BTS Festa family portrait. As RM smiled for the lens, Jin at first threw his shoe in front of him just as the camera clicked RM's picture. The shoe was then seen prominently in front of RM's arm as Jin laughed.

As RM got ready for his next shot, Jin threw another shoe at him. It was seen in front of RM's chest in the picture. Every single time, Jin's belongings got captured. A smiling RM then said, "I've never filmed like this with Jin before."

As the cameraperson said, "All right, let's try again", Jin was seen unbuttoning his coat. He took out his phone from the pocket of his jacket and put it in his pant's pockets. He chose his moment and threw the jacket at RM.

RELATED STORIES

Jin's jacket completely covered RM's top half even as he tried to strike a certain pose. After Jin was content with his actions, he was seen wearing his shoes. RM said, "Please hurry and leave now." Jin picked up his jacket and said, "I'll be off now."

In the video, Jin wore a brown jacket paired with beige coloured pants, a white shirt and a red tie. RM opted for a matching brown jacket and pants over a dark blue waistcoat and white shirt.

In December, in a Bangtan Bomb video, Jin was seen photobombing Jimin during his photoshoot, seemingly for their track Butter which released on May 21 last year. Jin had used his arms, legs and later his entire body to photobomb Jimin.

Also Read | BTS: Jimin pushes Jin away as he photobombs him, asks cameraperson to click the pic without countdown. Watch funny video

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook last month had travelled to the US for their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles. After that, BTS' agency Big Hit Music had announced that the members will be taking "a second official extended period of rest".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts world bts bts video k-pop
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP