BTS singer V's Our Beloved Summer OST teaser out; song to release on Christmas eve

BTS singer V's new track Christmas Tree, for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, is set to release on Christmas eve. A teaser of the song was released on Wednesday, confirming the title and release date of the song.

Our Beloved Summer stars BTS singer V's close friend, actor Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi. The teaser features a short clip from the show's third episode. In the video, Kim Da-mi cheers an upset Choi Woo-shik by showering cherry blossom petals.

The teaser ended by informing fans that the song will release on December 24 at 6 pm. KST (2:30 pm IST).

The song was first teased in the K-drama in the first episode. In the scene, Choi Woo-shik, who plays the role of the popular illustrator Choi Woong, sets up a record to play while he worked on an art. Kim Da-mi plays the role of Guk Yeon Soo, who dated Choi Woong for five years before they had a bitter break-up.

Our Beloved Summer, which premieres new episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays, revolves around the broken couple whose high school documentary suddenly gains popularity ten years after it was filmed, forcing the duo to reunite in front of the camera yet again.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that BTS singer V has given a song for a K-drama. Last year, the singer sang the song Sweet Night for the show Itaewon Class. The K-drama starred Park Seo-joon, another close friend of V and Choi Woo-shik, in the lead and Kim Da-mi was his co-star.

Coincidentally, this would be V's second Christmas song in a row. Last year, he collaborated with his friend Peakboy to release the track Snow Flower. The song was released on Christmas eve.

BTS singer V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon and Peakboy, along with Park Hyung-sik, are a part of the friends group Wooga Squad. The group often hangs out together and show each other their support.