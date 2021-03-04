BTS singers Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award
- BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
Popular K-pop band group BTS' members Jimin and V have graduated from Global Cyber University, in South Korea. The international university recently held a virtual graduation ceremony for the academic year 2020 wherein the two singers were given their degrees.
V and Jimin graduated in August 2020 with degrees in Entertainment & Media. Apart from their degrees, the two singers were presented with the university’s President’s Award. Since the singers were unable to attend the ceremony, their adviser, Professor Cheon Beom Joo received their awards.
According to Soompi, the President’s Award was presented with the note, "As a model citizen who has taken the lead in practising the university’s founding philosophy of nurturing global humanitarian individuals, this person has exerted a positive influence through sensitivity and communication, going beyond K-pop, and has conveyed the value of symbiosis, a value that the global world needs. This award is given in the hopes that this individual will contribute even more greatly to the world and the human society.”
Also Read: When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Punjabi hit song Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14: 'It’s really famous'
In July 2020, news broke that a few BTS members have enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University’s Advertising & Media MBA programme. BTS leader RM, along with rappers Suga and J-Hope had enrolled for the course in Spring 2020. Meanwhile, V and Jimin followed in their footsteps and joined the programme in Fall 2020.
Singer Jin had enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University Graduate School back in 2017. As for the youngest BTS member, Jungkook is currently pursuing Entertainment & Broadcasting at Global Cyber University.
On the music front, BTS was recently seen performing their songs and the cover of Coldplay's Fix You in a special episode of MTV Unplugged. The septet is nominated for the Grammy Awards this year, for their song Dynamite. All eyes are on the group to see if they make history at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony.
