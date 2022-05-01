BTS' Suga and PSY dance to Akshay Kumar's song in seamless fan edit of their song That That. Watch

BTS member Suga and singer PSY danced to Main Khiladi Tu Anari in a fan-edited video. Taking to Instagram, a fan page, Qualiteaposts, posted a clip of Suga and PSY dancing in their latest music video of That That. However, the audio was replaced by the title track of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's 1994 film. (Also Read | BTS ARMY can't get over Suga's entrance in Psy's That That music video; turn another scene into a meme. Watch)

In the clip, Suga is seen in a leopard printed shirt under a white jacket and matching pants. PSY matched steps with the BTS singer in a purple outfit as they grooved inside a bar. The caption of the post read, "The duo we didn‘t know we needed."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "The Khiladi and Anari I never imagined." Another person commented, "This fits so well!" "Yoongi ate that choreo like he was born to do it," wrote another fan. "Psy ft Suga has to be the best thing in 2022," said a person.

"Can we just appreciate the fact that OT7 will never miss a beat on any song on this planet! Also, PSY and the fact that he is wearing purple," said an Instagram user. "How do you make them look so synced," asked a fan. A person also wrote, "Iconic duo. No doubt."

Recently, PSY's song That That, produced by Suga, was released. The song is the leading track from PSY's full-length album Psy 9th. As quoted by news agency ANI, PSY had said, "When meeting younger artists, I don't want to make them feel uncomfortable. I don't want to be someone who's hard to approach. He just wasn't my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend. It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that's great for me."

Talking about the collaboration with PSY, Suga had said, "At first, because he's many years my senior and someone who's well-respected in the business I was quite nervous. It felt like working with a childhood friend so it made the songwriting process that much more fun. We became besties in a way."

