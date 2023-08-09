BTS' Suga begins military enlistment, fans cherish touching moments with Jimin

In the wake of BTS' Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, embarking on his mandatory military service, a heartwarming wave of love and support is sweeping the fandom. A viral tweet highlighting Yoongi and Jimin's endearing exchanges is capturing hearts worldwide. As Yoongi takes this important step, fans are cherishing the endearing moments and sentiments exchanged between these two beloved bandmates. BTS' Suga's military enlistment sparks heartwarming fandom support. Viral tweet celebrates Yoongi and Jimin's touching friendship.(Pinterest)

Military service initiation

Yoongi's agency, BigHit, recently announced his initiation into military service in South Korea, marking a significant chapter in his journey. The statement released by BigHit on August 7th revealed, "SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process... We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns." During a poignant Weverse live session after his last performance, Suga's words left fans with a hint of anticipation. "Let's see each other in 2025, OK? Please wait a little bit," he shared.

Yoongi, also known as Suga, has expressed his profound connection with fellow BTS member Jimin through touching words and memories. During Festa 2020, Jimin recalled the impactful encouragement he received from Yoongi during their trainee days. Jimin expressed his gratitude, saying, “In some way, it’s thanks to those words that I was able to reach where I am now.”

In return, Yoongi's sentiments about Jimin have been equally touching. In 2019, he conveyed his belief in Jimin's potential, stating, "If you continue like this, I think you'll someday be able to reach a level you can be satisfied with."

Their bond extends beyond words. In a 2023 interaction, Yoongi highlighted Jimin's hard work, calling it a "genius" talent. Jimin, on the other hand, fondly recalled the pivotal moment when Yoongi's words ignited his ambition to pursue singing.

BTS's Burn the Stage documentary captures Yoongi's admiration for Jimin's vocals, "Your voice is really nice... I like Jimin's voice better." Their genuine respect for each other's talents shines through, forging an unbreakable bond.

Jimin's unwavering support for Yoongi was further demonstrated when he attended Yoongi's Agust D 'D-DAY' tour in New York. This heartwarming gesture sent fans into a frenzy, with the hashtag #Yoonmin trending on Twitter. Yoongi, ever playful, jokingly reminded everyone that it was his concert. During a Weverse Live session, Yoongi revealed Jimin's presence backstage, emphasizing his constant encouragement.

As the BTS journey continues, Suga's enlistment marks a new chapter. However, his unbreakable bond with Jimin and the entire ARMY assures us that the BTS spirit will thrive.