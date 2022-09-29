BTS' Jin talks on ‘haters’ as Big Hit Music files criminal complaint amid dating rumours of V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BTS' eldest member Jin has shared an angry post after the group's agency BigHit Music filed criminal complaints following the dating rumours of V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Taking to Weverse after Big Hit Music issued a statement, Jin spoke about the 'haters'. He wrote, as translated by Twitter user @Jiniya 1204, "What did haters do to get themselves handed over to prosecutor's office? They asked for it themselves." (Also Read | BTS’ V attends Blackpink’s private party amid dating rumours with Jennie: Report)

Reacting to the post, fans took to Twitter and praised Jin. A person wrote, "Seokjin always saying something classy, wise, and full of hidden meaning. This time he slapped haters with nice words. Remind them their bad attitude will hurt no one except themselves. That's what a genius would do, our manner-dol Jin." Another fan said, " Such a burn. I love Jin waiting to hit post." "The respect and admiration I have for Kim Seokjin," read another tweet.

Earlier, BigHit issued a statement that read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities. We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives."

It added, "We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea. We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings. We are currently following our legal response process which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives."

"We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office. Big Hit regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities and files criminal complaints. We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected. Thank you," it concluded.

The dating rumours of V and Jennie started several weeks ago when a Twitter account shared a picture seemingly of the duo travelling together inside a car. After that, the account has been sharing edited photos of the duo regularly. The photos of V and Jennie together from different locations have been widely shared on social media platforms.

